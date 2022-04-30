Multi-Alarm Fire Burning at Popular Red Jacket Resort in North Conway, NH

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a popular vacation spot in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Conway police confirm there is an active fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, located on White Mountain Highway.

Police do not have any information on injuries at this time.

Route 16 is closed in the area, and people are being asked to stay away to allow emergency crews to access the scene.

Video posted on Twitter appeared to show flames shooting through the roof and rooms on the second and third floor. Black smoke could also be seen billowing into the air. There appeared to be heavy damage to part of the hotel. Emergency sirens could be heard in the background, and people could be seen standing on a grassy hill watching the fire burn.

Active fire in North Conway, NH - Red Jacket Inn pic.twitter.com/jEtWcK8xRE — Sydney Diamond (@dimndintherough) April 30, 2022

The North Conway Firefighters Association also confirmed there is a fire at the Red Jacket and asked people to please avoid the area.

The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire's White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park that has been named among the top 10 indoor water parks in the U.S. It was not immediately clear if the blaze had impacted the park.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.