Local

north conway

Multi-Alarm Fire Burning at Popular Red Jacket Resort in North Conway, NH

The Red Jacket Mountain View Resort is a family retreat in the White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Sydney Diamond/Twitter

Firefighters are battling a large fire at a popular vacation spot in North Conway, New Hampshire.

Conway police confirm there is an active fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, located on White Mountain Highway.

Police do not have any information on injuries at this time.

Route 16 is closed in the area, and people are being asked to stay away to allow emergency crews to access the scene.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Video posted on Twitter appeared to show flames shooting through the roof and rooms on the second and third floor. Black smoke could also be seen billowing into the air. There appeared to be heavy damage to part of the hotel. Emergency sirens could be heard in the background, and people could be seen standing on a grassy hill watching the fire burn.

The North Conway Firefighters Association also confirmed there is a fire at the Red Jacket and asked people to please avoid the area.

The resort is a family retreat in New Hampshire's White Mountains and is home to Kahuna Laguna, an indoor water park that has been named among the top 10 indoor water parks in the U.S. It was not immediately clear if the blaze had impacted the park.

Local

Southbury 1 hour ago

Crews Put Out 2-Acre Brush Fire in Southbury, Conn.

Weather 5 hours ago

Sunny Skies Throughout Weekend, Temps to Reach 70s

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

north conwayNew Hampshirefirenh fireconway police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us