Traffic was jammed on I-93 in Boston Thursday morning after several cars crashed in the O’Neill Tunnel, according to the Mass Department of Transportation.

A three-mile backup began at exit 18 on the northbound side of the highway and only one lane was open for passing cars, according to MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard.

Slowdowns continue driving into Boston on the Southeast Expressway on 93 north due to a crash in O’Neill Tunnel. pic.twitter.com/tKw3xdB2el — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 6, 2020

The backup was the longest seen on the highway during the coronavirus pandemic.

No further information was immediately available.