Hingham

Multiple cars broken into, car stolen overnight in Hingham

POLICE SIREN4

A police investigation is underway in Hingham, Massachusetts after multiple cars were broken into overnight Thursday into Friday.

According to police, the break-ins occurred in the area of Liberty Road and Scotland Street. Multiple items including house keys, cash, and a purse were stolen from parked cars that were left unlocked. Police say a car with the car keys left inside was stolen overnight Saturday.

Authorities are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked, even when parked in front of their homes.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Hingham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us