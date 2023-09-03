Multiple cars broken into, car stolen overnight in Hingham

A police investigation is underway in Hingham, Massachusetts after multiple cars were broken into overnight Thursday into Friday.

According to police, the break-ins occurred in the area of Liberty Road and Scotland Street. Multiple items including house keys, cash, and a purse were stolen from parked cars that were left unlocked. Police say a car with the car keys left inside was stolen overnight Saturday.

Authorities are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked, even when parked in front of their homes.