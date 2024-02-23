Multiple children taken from Medway home amid police investigation

"Our main focus is the safety of the children," Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury said, though he noted when asked later that no one was killed or had "immediate, noticeable injuries"

By Asher Klein

Investigators at the scene of a police investigation at a Medway, Massachusetts, home on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, from which children were taken to be evaluated at a hospital.
NBC10 Boston

Multiple children were taken from a home to a hospital to be evaluated after police were called to check on their wellbeing, police in Medway, Massachusetts, said Friday.

It wasn't immediately clear what led police to the home on Holliston Street at Lovering Street. No one has been arrested and no charges were pending, but a criminal investigation was ongoing, according to Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury.

"Our main focus is the safety of the children," he said, though he noted when asked later that no one was killed or had "immediate, noticeable injuries."

Kingsbury couldn't share specific details about the case while the investigation was ongoing.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Massachusetts Department of Children & Families was part of the response to the home, according to Kingsbury. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the agency for more information.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

More Medway news

Gaza Nov 7, 2023

Medway family, trapped for weeks in Gaza, arrives home in Massachusetts

Massachusetts Dec 20, 2022

Medway Schools Investigating Racist Incident After Basketball Game Vs. Wellesley

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us