Massive fire involving 3 oil tankers burns at NH fuel company

There's a massive fire burning Saturday night at a fuel company in Epping, New Hampshire.

The Exeter Fire Department said around 5:15 p.m. that firefighters had responded to 76 Depot Road in Epping for a large blaze involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels.

Fire crews from several communities are assisting the Epping Fire Department on scene, in addition to Exeter.

The crash truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is also on scene to provide fire suppression with foam, along with the Southeast HAZMAT team with 500 gallons of foam, the Exeter Fire Department said.

No injuries have been reported.

Video shared by Exeter Fire shows an incredibly active scene, with bright yellow flames and thick orange and black smoke billowing into the dark sky.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the fire.

Epping, in Rockingham County, is about 60 miles north of Boston.

This breaking news story will be updated