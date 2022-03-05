Local

Maine

Mushers Begin Their Dash Across Wilderness of Northern Maine

The last race, in 2020, produced the closest finish in Can-Am history

A helicopter pilot, commercial fisherman, paving contractor and others traded their regular jobs to lead dog-sled teams on a 250-mile (400-kilometer) dash across the wilderness of northern Maine.

The Can-Am Crown kicked off Saturday in Fort Kent with mushers from Maine, Minnesota, Wisconsin and several Canadian provinces.

The last race, in 2020, produced the closest finish in Can-Am history. Denis Tremblay, of Saint Michel des Saints, Quebec, won by 35 seconds over Katherine Langlais of Glenwood, New Brunswick.

More New England coverage

Massachusetts State Police 5 hours ago

Procession for Mass. State Trooper Killed in Crash Set for Saturday

Boston 3 hours ago

Overnight Fire in Roxbury Under Investigation

Both are among more 18 participants.

Ten-time winner Martin Massicotte, of St. Tite, Quebec, was absent from the lineup for a second-straight year. He was competing in the thousand-mile Iditarod in Alaska, also starting Saturday.

The course takes mushers to Portage Lake and then to the town of Allagash before looping back to Fort Kent by Monday morning.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The weekend race comes after a one-year absence because of the pandemic.

In addition to the signature 250-milers, there were additional races with distances of 100 miles (160 kilometers) and 30 miles (48 kilometers).

Among the participants in the 30-miler is 17-year-old Caleb Hayes, whose team was attacked by a moose while training Tuesday night. Hayes had to shoot and kill the moose to end the attack.

Each race is different. The temperature plummeted to minus-38 during the first Can-Am Crown and then soared to 61 degrees a year later.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineFort KentCan-Am Classicdog sled racingmushing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us