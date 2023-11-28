Man pleads guilty to gun charge after Snapchat upload during house arrest

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to federal charges after authorities say he was seen posing with a gun on social media while under house arrest.

The office of acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said 27-year-old Trevon Bell of Boston and Lynn pleaded guilty Tuesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say Bell was identified in a Snapchat intercepted as part of a 2021 investigation into a violent Boston gang.

Bell had been released on home detention with GPS monitoring after being indicted on three state firearm and ammunition charges, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Investigators found he had posted multiple videos to Snapchat showing firearms, including one with a Glock 9mm on Nov. 24, 2021. That gun was later recovered, according to prosecutors.

Bell is due to be sentenced in February. Prosecutors say the charge carries up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.