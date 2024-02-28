Nashua police search for man last seen Feb. 10

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, are looking for a missing man who has not been seen for more than two weeks.

The Nashua Police Department said Wednesday that 30-year-old Andrew Champoux has not been heard from since Feb. 10. He was reported missing to the department Saturday, police said.

Champoux is described as a 6'1 white man who weighs between 180 and 220 pounds, police said. He has hazel brown eyes and brown hair.

Family and friends describe the lack of contact with Champoux as uncharacteristic. Police say his disappearance is not considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-589-6148.