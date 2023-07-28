NWS crews to survey storm damage in New Hampshire after possible tornado

Crews with the National Weather Service will be conducting a storm survey on Friday morning in the Keene, New Hampshire, area, after Thursday's severe weather that included a possible tornado.

The possible tornado in the Keene and Dublin area was reported by a weather observer as severe thunderstorms made their way across New England.

A storm survey will be conducted tomorrow in the Keene and Dublin area to confirm reports of a possible tornado. Details: https://t.co/Gi6LXtq5Ws #NHwx — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) July 27, 2023

The National Weather Service out of Gray, Maine, will be surveying the Keene and Dublin areas to determine an exact cause of the damage, essentially confirming either way the presence of a tornado on Thursday. The results of the survey are expected to come out by Friday evening.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In New Hampshire, a possible tornado brought down trees, while lightning strikes caused damage in Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Debris was seen all over Route 101 in a picture posted by the Dublin Police Department, including a tree which appeared to bring down a utility wire.

"It was very short-lived very intense for a short time," Dublin Fire Chief Tom Vanderbilt told NBC10 Boston. "It was bad where it was bad but the rest of the town is pretty much unaffected.”

"We hid in the basement, with the dogs, we were down there probably about five minutes," said Dolly McKenna.

When she came back up, McKenna found a huge tree down. It narrowly missed her house.

"It certainly did a number on our front yard," she said.

Heavy damage was also reported in nearby Marlborough, New Hampshire.

"On July 27th, 2023 at approximately 3pm the Marlborough Police Department was notified of a tree down blocking NH Route 101 in the area of Marlborough Auto Sales after a tornado warned thunderstorm moved through," the Marlborough Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Arriving units found more than a dozen trees broken off, including some that damaged unoccupied vehicles. There were no reported injuries and the road was quickly reopened with the assistance of the Marlborough Fire Department and NH Department of Transportation."

Courtesy: Marlborough Police

In Boston, bricks flew onto Massachusetts Avenue after lightning struck a building.