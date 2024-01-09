Needham police warn residents to stop using USPS mailboxes due to phishing

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, are warning residents that using USPS collection boxes could potentially mean getting mail stolen.

Instead, police are urging people to skip the bins and come directly in to the post office to drop off any mail either with a teller at the counter or if the mail is ready to be sent out, then use one of the collection centers.

The reason why police said to avoid the blue bins is because the town has repeatedly been a target of mail phishing, where thieves use stolen mail carrier keys to break into the blue bins and steal mail and in turn, wash people's bank checks and steal more money.

In order to stop incentivizing them, police said to stop using those blue bins.

Anyone who has mailed out a check, police are asking that you monitor your bank account until your payment has posted.