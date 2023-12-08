Police seek student who ran away from school in Needham

Police in Needham, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old student who reportedly ran away from a special education school in town Friday.

Officials did not name the child, but said they were last seen wearing a red jumpsuit with red sweatpants. The child is a student at the Walker School, which is a private, special education school.

Residents are being asked to be alert and check their yards. Anyone who spots the child is asked to call police. Needham and Dover police, K9 units and the Metro-LEC Drone Unit are canvassing the area.

More information was not immediately available.