New England Aquarium Gets Blue Lobster For Exhibit

New England Aquarium

The New England Aquarium has a new resident: a bright blue lobster.

The Boston aquarium was recently gifted the colorful crustacean that was caught in the wild by Patriot Seafoods.

It's on display in the aquarium's Isle of Shoals exhibit after a 30-day quarantine to ensure it's healthy. The aquarium says incidence of blue lobsters in the wild is estimated to be about one in 2 million.

The blue lobster joins other oddly colored lobsters already at the aquarium, including a yellow lobster, a calico lobster and a half black, half orange lobster, which the aquarium calls the "Halloween" lobster.

