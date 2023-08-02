New England Revs head coach sidelined amid ongoing investigation

After the New England Revolution announced Tuesday that head coach Bruce Arena is on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into “insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” another coach will be taking over for now.

While there were no details given about the specific remarks made, the team released a short statement saying, “The organization takes any allegations of workplace misconduct extremely seriously and is working closely with the League and fully cooperating with its investigation.”

While Major League Soccer continues to investigate these allegations, the Athletic reported that coach Richie Williams will now be serving as head coach.

The team’s technical director Curt Onalfo will now act as the supporting director assistant.

Arena joined the New England Revolution in 2019 and has since been named “the all-time winningest coach” in MLS history — owning the most wins of any U.S. Men’s National coach.

In 2021, he led the club to a record-breaking season when New England broke the MLS single-season point record, finishing with 73 points.

He was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010.

Following Arena’s leave, the Revs are set to play on Thursday night when they host Atlas F.C. in the Leagues Cup Round of 32.