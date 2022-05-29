Local

New England Senators Want More Federal Money for Elections

Senators in New England are getting behind a push to provide more federal resources to administer local and state elections.

Sen. Angus King, Maine’s independent senator, says the Sustaining Our Democracy Act would provide $20 billion in federal money over the next 10 years to help states with election necessities, such as training poll workers and upgrading voting equipment and registration systems.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, chairwoman of the Senate Rules and Administration Committee with oversight over federal elections, and Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren led nine of their colleagues in introducing the act.

