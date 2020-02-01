Local
coronavirus

New Englanders Take Precaution Against Coronavirus

Though the illness has been devastating in China, only there are just seven confirmed cases in the country

By Nia Hamm and Josh Sullivan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Beginning Sunday, multiple airports around the country will begin screenings for Coronavirus. Boston Logan International Airport is one of them. Other cities include New York, Chicago and Miami. 

This comes after United, Delta and American Airlines announced they are suspending all flights to China Friday.

The beefed up precautions come amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus, which has infected more than 11,000 people and killed more than 250 in China. 

While there are seven confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, no one has died. None of the cases are on the East Coast. The U.S. declared a public health emergency Friday.

United and Delta’s suspensions begin next week. Between now and Feb. 5, Delta will continue operating flights so that customers who want to leave China can do so, the company said. 

The airline's last China-bound flight will leave the U.S. on Monday and the last return flight back to the U.S. departs China on Feb. 5.

The World Health Organization has also declares the outbreak a global health emergency.

