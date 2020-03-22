Local
New Hampshire Governor Orders Retail Use of Single-Use Bags

Gov. Chris Sununu says reusable bags pose a potential risk to baggers, grocers and customers

New Hampshire's governor has ordered the state's stores to temporarily transition to the use of single-use paper or plastic bags.

In the order issued late Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu says reusable bags pose a potential risk to baggers, grocers and customers.

The order directs all grocers and retail stores in New Hampshire to transition to only use new paper or plastic grocery bags provided by stores "as soon as feasibly possible.''

More than 80 people have tested positive in New Hampshire for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Six people have been hospitalized.

