Local

New Hampshire

New Hampshire House Democrat Wins Special Election After Tie Vote

The outcome further narrows the already razor-thin majority Republicans hold to 201-198

By AP

Democrat Chuck Grassie was reelected to the New Hampshire House on Tuesday in a special election triggered by a tie vote.

Initial results from the November election in Rochester’s Ward 4 showed Republican David Walker defeating Grassie, the incumbent, by one vote, but a recount ended in a 970-970 tie. In Tuesday’s special election, Grassie defeated Walter 568-451.

The outcome further narrows the already razor-thin majority Republicans hold to 201-198, with one seat vacant. A special election will be held in Nashua to fill that seat May 16.

After the tie in Rochester, the Legislature could have voted and selected a winner itself or forced the candidates to share the seat with half a vote each. Instead, it sent the matter back to the community for a special election.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirepolitics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us