New Hampshire man charged with second degree murder in mother's killing due in court

The 26-year-old New Hampshire man charged in the murder of his mother earlier this week is expected in court on Friday.

Grant DeGiacomo, of Hudson, has been charged with second degree murder for the killing of 57-year-old Christine DeGiacomo, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced on Thursday in a joint new release with the Hudson Police Department.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on Shoal Creek Road on Wednesday night, and when they arrived, they found Christine with a traumatic injury, the news release said. She was rushed to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Grant DeGiacomo is accused of hitting his mother in the head repeatedly.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

He is due in Hillsborough Superior Court for an arraignment on Friday.