Local

death investigation

Suspicious death under investigation in Bartlett, NH

The circumstances around the death remained under investigation Monday morning

By Asher Klein

police tape
NBC 7

A person has died in Bartlett, New Hampshire, and state officials are investigating the death as suspicious.

The death was announced Monday morning, but the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and New Hampshire State Police didn't share any information about what happened beyond that the death was outside a residence in Bartlett.

The circumstances around the death remained under investigation Monday morning.

Bartlett is a town of about 3,200 people northwest of Conway.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

death investigationNew Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us