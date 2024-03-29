Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after New Hampshire crash

A tractor-trailer driver from Maine was arrested on DUI charges early Friday morning after crashing his truck on I-95 in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said Nathaniel Ray, 46, of Lisbon Falls, Maine, was driving southbound on the highway in North Hampton, New Hampshire, when he lost control of the tractor-trailer, crashing into the center median, smashing into delineator posts and sending debris across the highway. The truck eventually stopped, stuck in deep mud. It happened around 1:40 a.m.

Troopers on scene said Ray was showing signs of impairment. He was arrested and charged with DUI, felony reckless conduct, aggravated driving under the influence and criminal mischief. He was temporarily held in protective custody due to his level of impairment, police said, then released on personal recognizance. Ray was also cited for multiple commercial motor vehicle violations.

The crash and cleanup closed travel lanes on the highway for about two and a half hours. No serious injuries were reported.

