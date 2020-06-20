Local

abnormally dry conditions

New Hampshire Urges Conservation Amid Dry Conditions

Some parts of the state, including Sullivan, Merrimack, Strafford, Rockingham, Hillsborough, and Cheshire counties, have received 50% to 75% less precipitation than normal, the state said.

By The Associated Press

New Hampshire is advising well owners in the state to conserve water amid abnormally dry conditions.

According to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor, all of New Hampshire has been categorized as abnormally dry and over the past two months has received less than normal amounts of rain. Some parts of the state, including Sullivan, Merrimack, Strafford, Rockingham, Hillsborough, and Cheshire counties, have received 50% to 75% less precipitation than normal, the state said.

Thomas O'Donovan, the director of the state Department of Environmental Services water division, blamed the dry conditions in part on the fact that the state had significantly less snowpack this past winter. As a result, stream flows are low, and if dry conditions continue, groundwater and wells throughout the state will be impacted, Donovan said.

As a result, the state is encouraging well owners to start conserving water now. To do that, the state is recommended people limit outdoor water use and stagger water use more broadly. The Merrimack Village District Water Works announced a ban on outside water use.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

