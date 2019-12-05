NH Homeless Shelters Over Capacity as Cold Weather Kicks In

The homeless shelters in New Hampshire's Seacoast region passed capacity long before the recent snow and cold temperatures came in.

The Portsmouth Herald reported some shelters in the region have wait lists with an eight-month to two-year wait for income-based housing while others are housing people well above their capacity level.

Cross Roads House, an emergency transitional shelter in Portsmouth, has a 96-person capacity but it housed 112 people Sunday ahead of the storm.

The people who are seeking emergency relief do not preempt those on the wait lists but instead the shelters tries to find them relief elsewhere, according to the shelter's executive director Martha Stone.