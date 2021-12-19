New Program Recognizes Craft Beverage Environmental Leaders in NH

New Hampshire has a new program to recognize environmental leaders in the craft beverage industry.

The Sustainable Craft Beverage Recognition Program was created as a way to note producers who are preventing pollution and conserving resources.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The Department of Environmental Services says it's a voluntary program offered to producers who "go above and beyond to produce high quality, eco-friendly craft beverages."

Producers must provide information on an initiative that reduced the amount of water, energy, waste or greenhouse gas emissions generated. They must submit applications to be considered for admission into the program.

Membership includes state recognition, technical assistance and networking opportunities. Members will be featured on the New Hampshire Brewers Association Beer Trail Map and and on the New Hampshire Sustainable Craft Beverage Program Member Map.