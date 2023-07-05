Newly-released surveillance footage shows suspect in attack on woman in Medford

Investigators have released new surveillance footage of a suspect wanted in an attack on a woman who was walking down the street in Medford, Massachusetts, over the weekend.

The woman’s husband told NBC10 Boston that his wife was out for a walk and was assaulted right outside their home.

The 27-year-old victim told police that, about 10:30 p.m., she noticed the man start to follow her near Tufts University about a half mile away. Just as she arrived at her driveway on Royall Street, he attacked.

The woman’s husband said the man grabbed her from behind and hit her in the head multiple times, even pulling her hair. She fought back and yelled and the suspect ran off.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, but her husband said she’s shaken up.

The suspect is described by police as between 18 and 30 years old and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on it, dark jeans and black and white sneakers.

Investigators are asking anyone with surveillance footage in the Ball Square, the Somerville area, Boston Avenue and College Avenue to Royall Street at Main Street from the time period to send it their way to assist in the investigation.

Police have said they will have extra patrols in the area. Anyone who spots anything suspicious was encouraged to call 911 anyone with information on the attack was asked to call the Medford Police Detective Division at 781-391-6767.