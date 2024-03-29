Newton chocolate shop to open in Boston's South End

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Reda&co | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A chocolate shop in Newton Highlands will soon be joined by another outlet, this one in Boston.

According to an article from Universal Hub, Cacao is planning to open a location in the South End, moving into a space on Columbus Avenue just east of the Mass. Ave. intersection. The post mentions that the upcoming store plans to be open from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM and will have both indoor and outdoor seating.

Another location of Cacao had been in Jamaica Plain until it closed at the end of 2022.

The address for the upcoming location of Cacao in the South End is 570 Columbus Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118. The website for the business is at cacaonuts.com.

