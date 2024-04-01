Newton

Car flips over, lands on its roof following multi-vehicle crash in Newton

No serious injuries were reported, according to police

By Marc Fortier

A car flipped over, landing on its roof on the sidewalk following a multiple vehicle crash in Newton, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Walnut Street at Commonwealth Avenue near Newton City Hall.

Two or three vehicles were involved, one of which rolled over and came to rest on its roof. Police said there was no entrapment and no serious injuries were reported.

The vehicle that flipped over suffered severe damage, and a second vehicle, a gold Kia SUV, had major front-end damage as well.

No furhter details were immediately available.

