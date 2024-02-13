Newton Public Schools open Tuesday amid storm

While many schools across Massachusetts are closed Tuesday due to the storm, Newton Public Schools will be open.

Mayor Ruthanne Fuller confirmed that decision in an email early Tuesday morning.

Newton's superintendent said Monday that there were "constraints" on the school calendar and many of the "safety days" that are normally built into the schedule have already been taken because of the recent teachers' strike.

Fuller encouraged drivers to "take it slow when you're driving" and to "look out closely for others."