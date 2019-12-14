Local
Newtown

Newtown High School Football Makes History on 7-Year Sandy Hook Anniversary

By Angela Fortuna

NHS Athletics

There was a sure sign of strength on the field as the Newtown High School football team won the Class LL State Championship against Darien on the 7th anniversary of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Nighthawks scored a 36-yard touchdown during the final play of the game and finished with a score of 13-7.

Quarterback Jack Street found Riley Ward open down the right sideline and threw a perfect pass for the touchdown.

This is the first state championship win for the school since 1992.

Seven years to the day, 20 children and six adults were killed in the Sandy Hook shooting.

