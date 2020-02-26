Local
NH Bus Line Reconsiders Immigration Checks

The New Hampshire bus line may change its policy on Border Patrol agents conducting immigration checks

A New Hampshire bus line will consider changing its policy of allowing Border Patrol agents to conduct immigration checks aboard its buses.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Concord Coach Lines decision follows last week's decision by Greyhound to no longer allow warrantless checks aboard its buses.

The vice president of Concord Coach Lines said in a written statement Monday that the change came in concern for passengers who are transferring to or from a Greyhound bus.

A memo from the Customs and Border Protection says agents must demonstrate that they gained access to the bus with the consent of both the company's owner and an employee. 

