NH Communities Rally to Feed Pet Pig Wilbur the Scraps He Loves

He had grown accustomed to daily scraps of pizza, French toast and pancakes from an elementary school in Bedford

By The Associated Press

Wilbur the pig is seen eating a snack in his Bedford, N.H., stall
Sarah Lang via AP

This Friday, April 3, 2020, photo provided by Sarah Lang shows Wilbur the pig eating a snack in his Bedford, N.H., stall. Since a local school that provided scraps closed due to the coronavirus, residents in the area have stepped up to provide the 550-pound pig a steady stream of leftovers.

When the coronavirus outbreak hit, Sarah Lang wasn’t worried about feeding her family. She worried about their 550-pound pig, Wilbur.

The pig, named after the “Charlotte’s Web” character, was won by her daughter Grace at a fair. He had grown accustomed to daily scraps of pizza, French toast and pancakes from an elementary school in Bedford, where students threw their leftovers in a bucket with the pig’s face on it.

But with the school’s closing, Lang was forced to serve grain normally reserved for the family’s goats, and Wilbur wasn’t having it. So, Lang turned to Facebook for help, prompting residents in Bedford and several nearby communities to begin dropping off their leftovers this week in a bucket for Wilbur in front of the family’s 22-acre property.

“He loves it. He is back to his old happy-go-lucky self,” said Lang, who has offered to send people photos of Wilbur eating their leftovers. “You hear so many stories in the news about people hoarding stuff and not giving. This shows that people around here are giving and are willing to help people no matter how odd the request.”

A video of Wilbur eating the pizza donated by a local shop is featured on his Facebook page.

