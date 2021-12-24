NH Gets $4.7M to Support People Impacted by Substance Misuse

New Hampshire is getting more than $4.7 million to help support people impacted by substance use disorders.

New Hampshire was among the top 10 states in the nation for drug overdose-related deaths in 2019.

The grant integrates two programs: the Prevention, Enforcement & Treatment Program, first started by the Laconia Police Department, and the Manchester Adverse Childhood Experiences Response Team Technical Assistance Center.

Funding for the first program will expand full-time officers that respond to overdose calls and connect individuals and families with life-saving resources to more communities across the state. The program also partners with the Manchester one, which connects families and children to trauma and mental health services after intervention from first responders.

The grant, which comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program, was announced by the state's congressional delegation on Wednesday.

"The trauma of the substance use disorder crisis is felt by children and entire communities, and I'm hopeful this multigenerational approach will help us finally heal and put this epidemic behind us," U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said in a statement.

The PET program was started by Officer Eric Adams in Laconia, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan's guest for the State of the Union Address in 2020.

"These comprehensive and collaborative efforts between local organizations and first responders are essential in helping address the substance misuse epidemic head on," she said.