NH Gov. To Provide Coronavirus Update

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will address the status of the state's coronavirus cases in a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday.

New Hampshire now has 78 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, after 13 more cases were reported Sunday. So far, there have not been been any deaths in the state due to the virus. However, Connecticut, Vermont and Massachusetts have all reported deaths.

The majority of the Granite State's cases are Rockingham County residents. Coos is now the only county in the state that hasn't had a positive coronavirus test.

Sununu will speak at the New Hampshire Fire Academy Administration Building in Concord.

