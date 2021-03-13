NH Man Accused of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Photos

A New Hampshire man is facing charges for possessing photos of child sex abuse, authorities said.

The months-long investigation, carried out by Londonderry police with help from the NH Internet Crimes Against Children (NH ICAC) Task Force, began back in 2020. Police were granted an arrest warrant this week, according to a statement released by the Londonderry department Saturday morning.

The warrant alleges 14 felony counts of Possession of Child Sex Abuse Images.

The 25-year-old man, Justin Xavier Gozza of Londonderry, turned himself into police Friday afternoon. He was booked and will be held until an arraignment Monday morning.