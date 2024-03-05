NH man arrested in child sex assault investigation faces nearly 50 charges

A New Hampshire man is facing nearly 50 charges as part of an investigation into the sexual assault of two children.

John Bird, 67, of Newton, New Hampshire, was arrested on Monday after an extensive investigation and charged with 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 17 counts of felonious sexual assault, 10 counts of indecent exposure and 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

He was held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail pending his arraignment on Tuesday.

Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Authorities told The Boston Globe that they are aware of two alleged victims, both juveniles, and the investigation could move into other states.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said they were assisted in their investigation by the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Newton and Sandown police and the Child Advocacy Center of Rockingham County.

Anyone with questions about the investigation is asked to contact Major Christopher Bashaw at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at 603-679-9479.