Man arrested for impersonating a police officer and stalking in NH

The suspect allegedly sent text messages to a female party saying they were a captain in the state police and her house was being watched

A man is facing charges for allegedly impersonating a state police captain and stalking a female subject in New Hampshire last month.

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to a home in the town of Salisbury on Feb. 25 after receiving a call from a female party who said she had been receiving text messages from someone who told her they were state police captain. The person was attempting to gain information from the person, and told her she was being monitored and her house was being watched.

The suspect texted several things in particular that led the person to believe the suspect was currently watching her, according to state police.

The person messaging the female party was not a member of the New Hampshire State Police or any other law enforcement agency, authorities said.

While receiving the text messages, the female party told police she saw an unidentified person around her house and looking in her window on a video from her residential security camera. State police troopers who responded to the scene were not able to locate the person on the property.

As a result of their investigation, state police were eventually able to identify a male suspect, who was arrested and charged with false personation, harassment, stalking, criminal trepass and loitering/prowling.

They said they are not releasing the suspect's name "in efforts to protect the privacy and identity of the victim."

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Griffin at 603-451-9313 or Tyler.L.Griffin@dos.nh.gov.

