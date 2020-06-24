Local

NH Man Accused of Recording Exchange Student Living in His Home on Secret Camera

Matthew Dion, of Bedford, was arrested on a child pornography charge after a search warrant was executed at his home and in his vehicle, according to the federal prosecutors

Following the discovery of sexually explicit images of a 16-year-old boy, a New Hampshire man was arrested Tuesday on a federal child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Hampshire has announced.

Matthew Dion, 48, of Bedford, was arrested after the execution of a search warrant at his home and of his vehicle, prosecutors said Wednesday, when Dion was scheduled to face the charge in court.

An April 2020 complaint filed in court alleged that a 16-year-old foreign exchange student living with Dion found what he thought were hidden cameras in a bathroom at the Bedford home, according to prosecutors.

Police searched Dion's home and vehicle and seized "various electronic devices," including a memory card under the seat of Dion's vehicle, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news released.

On the memory card were sexually explicit images of the teenager taken in the bathroom while he showered, authorities said.

Dion was scheduled to appear before a federal magistrate judge Wednesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if Dion had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The case remains under investigation by the Bedford Police Department, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, prosecutors said.

