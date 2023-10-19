Maine

NH man killed in wrong-way crash in Falmouth, Maine

Police said alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A 54-year-old New Hampshire man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Falmouth, Maine, on Wednesday night.

State police said they responded to a report of a crash on the Falmouth Spur around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. The crash was located on the east end of the spur on the ramp areas, which is not a divided highway.

Initial investigation indicates that a Chevy Silverado driven by 54-year-old Raymond Giard III, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was headed east on the spur on the wrong side of the road when it crashed head-on into a Honda CRV driven by 49-year-old Charles Jack, of Poland, Maine.

Police said Giard was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jack suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Falmouth police and firefighters assisted state police at the crash scene.

