NH Motorcycle Rider Killed in Dover Crash

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle and another car killed a man in Dover, New Hampshire, Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to the scene at the intersection of Washington and Chestnut Streets around 11:11 a.m., where they found both vehicles had sustained significant damage.
A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a Toyota Prius, a 44-year-old Dover woman, had tried to take a left turn onto Chestnut Street in front of the Aprilia RSV4 motorcycle, which was coming from the other direction.
The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 44-year-old Chester Yung of Dover, was seriously injured, police say. Bystanders jumped into action to try and render aid before he was taken by Dover Fire & Rescue to the Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The man was wearing a helmet at the time, police said.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked
to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Nadeau.