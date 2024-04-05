NH officials to hold press conference to discuss state's solar eclipse plans

Gov. Chris Sununu and others are expected to speak at 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images/NBC

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and other state officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday morning to discuss the state's solar eclipse plans.

Travel and tourism officials will join Sununu at the 11 a.m. event, along with the director of the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center.

The northern third of New Hampshire will be in the path of the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, and officials believe thousands of tourists will visit the state.

Maine and Vermont are also in the path of totality, and the governors of both states held similar press conferences earlier in the week. Sununu was originally scheduled to speak Thursday but delayed his press conference due to this week's nor'easter.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Monday's total solar eclipse — an event that will see the moon block the surface of the sun from Earth's view for a few minutes — will cross North America, beginning on Mexico's western coast, continuing through the United States and finishing in Newfoundland, Canada.

Only 13 U.S. states are in the path of totality. People outside of the path of totality will be able to witness a partial eclipse.

More on Monday's eclipse

New England 21 hours ago

Solar eclipse in New England: Traffic, lodging, events and what else to know

New York Yankees 12 hours ago

Yankees-Marlins start time pushed back due to solar eclipse

Total Eclipse 2024 Apr 4

How to use apps to track and photograph the total solar eclipse

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us