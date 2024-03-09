NH police officer injured when cruiser rolls over on Route 25

A police officer in Moultonborough, New Hampshire, was injured on Saturday afternoon when their cruiser rolled over on Route 25.

State police say the single vehicle crash occurred around 2:33 p.m. at Sheridan Road. The Moultonborough officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Aside from the officer's cruiser, police say there was no property damage. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

It's unclear what caused the officer to crash their cruiser. All aspects are being investigated, and no other information is being released at this time, police said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact police at 603-323-3333.