NH police search for missing vulnerable woman from Claremont

Police in New Hampshire are looking for a missing Claremont woman who is described as vulnerable.

Authorities say 34-year-old Amy Wescott was reported missing Wednesday morning, state police say. She was last seen around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday leaving her Franklin Street home on foot.

Wescott has an intellectual disability. Police in Claremont asked New Hampshire State Police to activate the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System.

Police describe Wescott as being about 5'9 and 289 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, Wescott was wearing black shorts, white leggings, a black tank top and silver shoes. She had a backpack and a white bag. Her hair was in a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Claremont Police Department at 603-542-9538.