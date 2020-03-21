Local
NH Senator’s Spouse Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Martha Fuller Clark and her husband have been in self-isolation since March 17

By Shauna Golden

New Hampshire Sen. Martha Fuller Clark announced Saturday that her spouse has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fuller Clark has not yet experienced any symptoms of the virus herself, according to Sara Persechino, the state senator's policy and communications director.

People who were in close contact with the senator between March 7-15 are advised to follow state guidelines for at least 14 days to protect themselves and others.

"While my husband is feeling under the weather, his symptoms are not critical and we have been in self-isolation since Tuesday," Fuller Clark said. "After my husband received the positive test result today, we felt it was our responsibility to inform the public so that others may take the necessary precautions to self-observe and self-quarantine as necessary."

Fuller Clark urged people to stay home, saying it is better to be proactive than reactive.

