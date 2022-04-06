Nine Inch Nails Replace Foo Fighters at Boston Calling After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Nine Inch Nails will be the new headliner on the first night of Boston Calling after the Foo Fighters pulled out due to the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Foo Fighters were initially slated to close out the music festival's first day on Friday, May 27. The band announced last month that it would cancel its remaining tour dates after Hawkins was found dead in Colombia.

The festival announced Tuesday that Nine Inch Nails, who have not performed live since 2018, will take the stage that night after acts including Cheap Trick, Avril Lavigne and Rüfüs Du Sol.

Nine Inch Nails, who bring an ensemble of musicians to perform live shows but whose studio work is largely that of multi-instrumentalist Trent Reznor, will play four U.S. shows before Boston Calling, then head to Europe in June.

The Strokes will headline Saturday after Run the Jewels and others, while Weezer and Modest Mouse will be among the performers preceding Metallica on Sunday.

The full lineup is listed below: