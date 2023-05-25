No Arrests After Car Crash, Shooting Incident in Stoughton

A shocking scene that unfolded Wednesday night in Stoughton, Massachusetts, remains under investigation after police responding to a car crash found someone inside one of the cars who had been shot.

There were three cars involved in the incident, which happened at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday night at the intersection of West and Plain Streets.

Police said they believe someone in a black car fired a gun, striking the driver of a white SUV. Authorities said the driver of the pickup truck was just incidentally involved in the crash and was not part of the shooting.

Stoughton police said only one person was shot. No arrests have been made.

“Five people were transported to areas hospitals, one of those people was the victim of a gunshot wound," Deputy Chief Brian Holmes said. "This is an active an ongoing investigation. At this time the public doesn’t have anything to be concerned about, this is a contained incident, it’s isolated to these motor vehicles involved and the folks that were involved in that.”

Police continue to investigate where the shooting happened and what may have led up to it – whether it was road rage or something else.

