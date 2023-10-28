‘No real closure': Father of Lewiston bar manager killed reacts to suspected shooter's death

The father of the manager of the Lewiston, Maine, bar where one of Wednesday's mass shootings took place now says the revelation that his son's suspected killer is dead gives him little comfort.

Leroy Walker's son Joseph "Joey" Walker was a manager at Schemengees Bar and Grille. He was one of 18 people killed in the two shootings at the bar and Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley Wednesday. Authorities say the suspected gunman, Robert Card, was found dead Friday after a massive manhunt that left surrounding communities under shelter-in-place orders for around two days.

But while the search is over, the victim's families are now left to grieve and make sense of the tragedy.

"I have no real closure," Walker told NBC News.

"I sure was hoping they would find him alive," he added. "Although there will be a lot of closure for the people searching for him and the people living in the areas."

Other families said though the suspected gunman is dead they still want accountability for what happened.

Alicia Lachance, whose daughter, Tricia Asselin, worked part-time at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, said she had "no mercy" for Card. She also questioned how someone who reportedly had serious mental health issues continued to own weapons.

"Everyone that died and lost their life because of the negligence along the way, their families should be able to get some form of justice," Lachance said. The man "should have been properly treated, and something was lacking."

For many in the community, including Maine's congressional delegation, the discovery of the suspect's body brought a sense of relief.

"Tonight, Mainers can breathe a collective sigh of relief thanks to the brave first responders who worked night and day to find this killer," Republican Sen. Susan Collins said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The state's other senator, independent Angus King, said in a post on X that he joined his neighbors and friends "in a communal sense of relief. We are grateful to law enforcement and first responders, for fifty hours of nonstop dedication and determination that brought us this relief. It will take a long, long time to process this pain, but Maine people have grit, resolve and heart and we will come together through this difficult grieving period and hope for brighter, calmer days."

Democratic Congressman Jared Golden, who made national headlines this week when he reversed course and said he is now in favor of an assault weapons ban in the wake of Wednesday's shooting, said in a statement on X that "the people of Lewiston and the surrounding communities can feel safe that this threat has ended."

Democratic Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also posted on X, thanking the many law enforcement personnel, medical professionals, local leaders, journalists and residents "for their tireless work this week and in the days to come."

"We will hold the Mainers lost forever in our hearts as we begin to try to heal and, importantly, work to put an end to the uniquely American gun violence epidemic," she added. "Please, stay safe and stay #MaineStrong."

There are still many questions about what led up to the tragedy, including a motive.

Authorities are expected to give an update on the case around at around 10 a.m. With the safety threat over, vigils are being planned for the victims.

NBC News contributed to this report.