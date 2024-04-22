Stolen car crashes during lengthy chase in Mass., police say

A stolen car crashed off a highway during a chase through Massachusetts on Monday, leading to the arrest of three people inside, police said.

The car crashed off Interstate 290 in Northborough, causing heavy delays. One of the people inside was taken to a hospital, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The police pursuit began in the MetroWest area, and a state police helicopter tracked it on Route 9, Interstate 95, Route 70 and I-290, troopers said.

Police deployed stop sticks, a tire-deflation device, officials said, and the car eventually crashed.

NBC10 Boston A crashed car off I-290 in Northborough, Massachusetts, on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Police didn't immediately have more confirmed information to share, including where the car was stolen from.

This story will be updated when more information is available.