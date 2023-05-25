Number of Salmonella Cases in Los Amigos Outbreak Rises

More cases of salmonella have been linked to a Boston Los Amigos Taquería location.

Laboratory testing has confirmed 45 cases of the bacterial infection in customers of the Brighton restaurant, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said Thursday. That's up from 33 cases earlier in the week.

Of the 45 confirmed cases, 29 are in Boston residents, the officials said, and there are more reports of undiagnosed illnesses associated with that location of the popular restaurant.

The restaurant was closed down last week after the outbreak of the bacteria was detected.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An outbreak of salmonella has been linked to a location of the popular taco chain restaurant in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, health officials said Friday.

Salmonella causes diarrhea, fever, cramps; most people recover without needing treatment, according to the CDC.

Several people have sued Los Amigos, seeking compensation for illness they say was caused by the virus.