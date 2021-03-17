Old Brockton State House Fire ‘Suspicious,' Officials Say

The old State House at the Brockton Fair Grounds burned overnight in what officials are calling a "suspicious" fire.

The four-alarm blaze was reported just before 1 a.m. at 500 Belmont Street Wednesday morning, according to Brockton Deputy Chief Brian Nardelli.

Brockton fire is operating at a fourth alarm at the Brockton fairgrounds 500 Belmont St. the old State House on the Fairgrounds property is burning.￼ pic.twitter.com/x3kpJ96fzN — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 17, 2021

Crews were challenged by the age of the structure and limited access to water while working to douse the flames. No injuries were reported.

The timing of the fire seems suspicious to officials, who noted that at least two other outdoor fires were reported in the area around the same time.