What to Know About 1st Omicron Variant Case Detected in Mass.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Massachusetts.

The variant was detected in a fully vaccinated woman in her 20s who lives in Middlesex County and had recently traveled out of state. She has experienced only mild symptoms and hasn’t needed to go to the hospital.

The Mass. department of public health says it was identified by genetic sequencing, at New England Biolabs.

Now that Omicron is here, health experts say we’re likely going to see it spread quickly in these next few days. Some evidence shows that omicron may be more contagious than all other variants out there, including delta.

“As long as we have unvaccinated people in regions across the state, the country and the world, there’s a chance that this virus can mutate to a new strain and quickly become the dominant strain,” said Dr. Michael Misialek, a pathologist at Newton Wellesley Hospital. “So, it’s cause for concern, people should remain vigilant.”

State health officials say there is now a more urgent need for people to get vaccinated, or to receive the booster shot. There are more than 1,000 locations to get vaccinated in Massachusetts.

The variant had already been detected in several states across the country this week.

Evidence has shown omicron to be more transmissible than other COVID variants, and it's been labeled a "variant of concern" by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, but the Department of Public Health noted Saturday that "scientists are still working to determine how it may compare with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity."