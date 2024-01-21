Maine

One dead, multiple injured in Lebanon, Maine crash

Police say they responded to a report of a crash in the vicinity of Carl Broggi Hwy and Creamery Hill Road at around 7 p.m.

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash between two cars in Lebanon, Maine on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Carl Broggi Highway and Creamery Hill Road at around 7 p.m.

Authorities say a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Route 202 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into an oncoming lane, striking a 2003 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Civic, identified as 32-year-old Henry Berthiaume of Acton, was declared dead, according to authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The driver of the Charger and the passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and one of the passengers were transported to a hospital while the other passenger was treated and released at the scene, according to police.

The crash closed Route 202 for several hours but has since been reopened.

This article tagged under:

Mainecrash
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us