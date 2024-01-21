One dead, multiple injured in Lebanon, Maine crash

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash between two cars in Lebanon, Maine on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of Carl Broggi Highway and Creamery Hill Road at around 7 p.m.

Authorities say a 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling east on Route 202 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into an oncoming lane, striking a 2003 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Civic, identified as 32-year-old Henry Berthiaume of Acton, was declared dead, according to authorities.

The driver of the Charger and the passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and one of the passengers were transported to a hospital while the other passenger was treated and released at the scene, according to police.

The crash closed Route 202 for several hours but has since been reopened.